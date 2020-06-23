Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $38,709.37 and approximately $63.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

