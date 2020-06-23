Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

ATEX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of ATEX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. 122,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,841. The company has a market cap of $916.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 2,406.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,082.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $121,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,938.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $697,544. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

