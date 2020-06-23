Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 0.3%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$6.02, 992,337 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,701,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

Several research firms recently commented on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aphria from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aphria from C$4.50 to C$5.30 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pi Financial set a C$8.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

