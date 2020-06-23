Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.95.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 92,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,885. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 23.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.