Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.72.

AGTC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.36. 441,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,926. The company has a market cap of $166.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 179,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,485,000. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

