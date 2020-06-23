Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Sells $339,809.36 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $339,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,310. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
