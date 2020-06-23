Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Sells $339,809.36 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $339,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,310. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.