APR Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $316.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $31,494.22 and approximately $316.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00894536 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010502 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,048,965 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

