Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of APRE stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.57. 292,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,998. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $797.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $7,043,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $8,963,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,712 shares of company stock worth $31,250,086. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

