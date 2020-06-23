AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $117.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.43.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $107.55. 239,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

