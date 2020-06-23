Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.53 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.01877823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00170367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00114151 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, IDEX, Bibox, LBank, Huobi, BitMart and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

