Arcus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.94. 172,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.26. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $160.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

