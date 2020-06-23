Arcus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 277,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,701. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

