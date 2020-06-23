Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,464.41. 1,352,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $990.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,405.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

