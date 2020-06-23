Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,207,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 222,768 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 78.0% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 409,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NCZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 114,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,898. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

