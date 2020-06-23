Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. 438,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,389. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.