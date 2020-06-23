Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Compass Point raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 2,112,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.67 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

