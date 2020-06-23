Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) rose 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Arizaro lithium brine project located on the Arizaro Salar in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.