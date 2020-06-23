Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.98 and last traded at C$18.70, approximately 299,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 364,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Aritzia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.86.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$277.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.