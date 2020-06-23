ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 1,311,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $593.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

In other news, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARR. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

