ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from ARMOUR Residential REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of ARR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 1,311,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,072. The company has a market cap of $593.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

