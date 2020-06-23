ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.70.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

