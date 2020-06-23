ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 36,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $61.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.30. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

