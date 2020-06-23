ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

