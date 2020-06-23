Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASMB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $733.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

