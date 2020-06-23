Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ASMB. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 245,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $733.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 310,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,224.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $14,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 549,924 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

