ATC Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $609.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00457149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003315 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,605,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

