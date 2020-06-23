Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) EVP Acquires $12,820.00 in Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) EVP Rudolf Kwan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $12,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATNX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 876,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Athenex by 99.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

