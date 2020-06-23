ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ATLKY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 43,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $43.57.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.