ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $325,796 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNI stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,360. The stock has a market cap of $892.70 million, a PE ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.