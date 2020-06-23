ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

ATN International stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $892.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $325,796. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ATN International by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ATN International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

