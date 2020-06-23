Atomic Wallet Coin Market Capitalization Tops $6.39 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $6.39 million and $29,573.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00006464 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.01830330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00170086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00111124 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,301,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.