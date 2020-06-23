aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Purchases $25,620.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,024. aTyr Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.