aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Purchases $25,620.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,024. aTyr Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.32.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
LIFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.