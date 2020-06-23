Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $14,514.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 158.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.05327504 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031611 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,829,635 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

