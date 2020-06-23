Aurora Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and $917,149.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.10 or 0.05363990 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

