Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1,228.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,306 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $247.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.