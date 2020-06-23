Autonio Trading 53% Lower This Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $61,400.36 and $5.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.01849925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00170100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00111562 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

