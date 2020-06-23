AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.23. 1,447,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,516. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.01. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 311,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

