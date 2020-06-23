Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avaya by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avaya by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

