Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 30,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. 686,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,138. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

