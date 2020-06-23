Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 45,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. 686,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter worth $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,527 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 66.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 750,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 299,339 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 677,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 159,356 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

