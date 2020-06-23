AXPR (AXPR) Tops One Day Volume of $7,472.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One AXPR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. AXPR has a market cap of $485,709.61 and approximately $7,472.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.34 or 0.05235511 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012604 BTC.

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 346,054,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,054,001 tokens. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling AXPR

