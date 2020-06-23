Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will announce ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Azul reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 4,817,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Azul by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

