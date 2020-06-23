Bain Capital Credit LP Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 0.7% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,086,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,217,094. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

