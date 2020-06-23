Bain Capital Credit LP Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bain Capital Credit LP increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 111.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,557 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for about 0.8% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bain Capital Credit LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after buying an additional 213,293 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after buying an additional 2,905,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 201,324,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,984,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.