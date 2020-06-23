Bain Capital Credit LP Takes $1 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. United Continental comprises approximately 0.6% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 239.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 167,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 117,931 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 227.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 58,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 220.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 347,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 238,724 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,002,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,612,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

