Bain Capital Credit LP Takes Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,696,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,614,000. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for about 51.2% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bain Capital Credit LP owned approximately 16.84% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,413,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 220,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $605.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCSF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.