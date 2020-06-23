Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.22

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 8578024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,649,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,815,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $335,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

