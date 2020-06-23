Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 490,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,153. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

