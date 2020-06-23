BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

