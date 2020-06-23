Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,328,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 287,042 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,112. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

